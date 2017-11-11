Veterans Wall of FREEDOM

This site was created to inform the public about the Veterans Wall of FREEDOM Project. Our mission was to design and build this monument to show our eternal gratitude to the men and women who answered the call to defend liberty and protect Freedom by serving in the military of the Unites States of America. Our team has completed the main objective of constructing and dedicating the Wall of FREEDOM but some work remains and we still require your assistance. This site is dedicated to our U.S. Military Men and Women, past and present, for their sacrifices, dedication, and service to our country.

What would I pay for freedom if I didn’t have it?

Because of the service and sacrifice of veterans, you do have freedom.

Now, we can all join together to honor them.

Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.

We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream.

It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same,

or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children

what it was once like in the United States where men were free.

