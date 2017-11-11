The Monument proudly spells out the word FREEDOM in large block letters. Each
letter stands six-feet tall and six to eight feet wide.
Sponsorship
opportunities are still available to patriots wishing to leave a lasting
impression on our community in a meaningful way.
To Honor your favorite veteran, complete and submit a form to reserve a space for their plaque on the Veterans Wall of Freedom.
This site was created to inform the public about the Veterans Wall of FREEDOM Project. Our mission was to design and build this monument to show our eternal gratitude to the men and women who answered the call to defend liberty and protect Freedom by serving in the military of the Unites States of America. Our team has completed the main objective of constructing and dedicating the Wall of FREEDOM but some work remains and we still require your assistance. This site is dedicated to our U.S. Military Men and Women, past and present, for their sacrifices, dedication, and service to our country.
Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.
We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream.
It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same,
or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children
what it was once like in the United States where men were free.